iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 456,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,082,961 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.