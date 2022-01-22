iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09.

