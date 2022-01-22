Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,747. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.