ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ITVPF stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. ITV has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

