J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

