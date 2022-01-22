J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 902.50 ($12.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

