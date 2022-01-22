Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.71.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

TSE JWEL opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.