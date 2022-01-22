Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of JHG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

