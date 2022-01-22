Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.08 ($13.73).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.