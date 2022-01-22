Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $100.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

