John Sheldon Peters Sells 10,537 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $29.21 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $182.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

