Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.64.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

JCI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

