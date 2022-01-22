JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Alumina stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Alumina has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.99.
About Alumina
