JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Alumina stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Alumina has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get Alumina alerts:

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.