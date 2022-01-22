JUST Hits Market Cap of $286.62 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $286.62 million and $139.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

