KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

