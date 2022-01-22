Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 206,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

