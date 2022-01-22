Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.63 Million

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Kattana has a market cap of $6.63 million and $176,965.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00009352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,027,095 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

