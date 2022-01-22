KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 17th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

