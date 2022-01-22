KBC Group NV Sells 1,003 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

