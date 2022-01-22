KBC Group NV Sells 2,632 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

TopBuild stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

