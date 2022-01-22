KBC Group NV Sells 33,965 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

