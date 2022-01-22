KBC Group NV Sells 8,613 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NLSN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

