KBC Group NV Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

