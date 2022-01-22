KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) target price (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.