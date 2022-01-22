Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $918,000 Investment in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $25,590,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $19,344,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $15,387,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $4,219,000.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $9.98 on Friday. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

