Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,906,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,589,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

