Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

HIW opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

