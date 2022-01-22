Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

