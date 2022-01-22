Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

