KeyCorp Comments on Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

