KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $13.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

