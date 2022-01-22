KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 13,062,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,778. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.