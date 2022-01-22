Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,662.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,767.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,989.00.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.