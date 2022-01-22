Keystone Financial Group Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

