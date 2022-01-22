Keystone Financial Group Has $1.72 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.53% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

VSDA opened at $44.98 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

