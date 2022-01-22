Keystone Financial Group Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

VIOO stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $177.16 and a one year high of $223.78.

