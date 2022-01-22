Keystone Financial Group Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

