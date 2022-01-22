Keystone Financial Group Sells 647 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Twitter were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.74.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

