Keystone Financial Group Trims Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.92 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

