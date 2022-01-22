Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

