Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.35.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.10. 4,035,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,504. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.