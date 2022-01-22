KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $40.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 440,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

