Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.80 ($116.82).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €89.34 ($101.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1 year high of €117.08 ($133.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.86. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.