Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Lowered to €97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

