Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

