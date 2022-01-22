Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 479.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

