Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $51.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

