Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTCH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of LTCH opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Latch has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Latch by 19,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

