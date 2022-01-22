Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.