Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%.
Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
